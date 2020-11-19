Letter: My President, I Will Miss Thee, Not!

Perhaps if you, as President, had been honest with all constituents about the seriousness of the pandemic fewer would have died. Perhaps the economy would be in better condition because of a measured response to the pandemic that would have allowed limited economic activity. Some people can admit when they've made a mistake and take corrective action to minimize harm. Some can't.
Am I bitter? No, the election was fair. I am disappointed that Republican party has become so cowardly. But eventually enough moderates from both parties may join the the Independent party to force compromise between Democrats & Republicans.
"After four years of deception, duplicity and deviousness" the Emperor is seen to have no clothes. But, on the bright side, President Trump will have set a record for the most confirmed lies, mischaracterizations & half-truths of any U.S. President. How long will that record last?
"Thank you, Mr. President" for your not too soon departure.
James Abels
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
