 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: My President, I Will Miss Thee, Not!
View Comments

Letter: My President, I Will Miss Thee, Not!

11/15/20 Letter: "Thank you, Mr. President," for the 246,000 Americans no longer living today because of limited halting of travel from China. It's not your fault 40,000 citizens & nationals returning from China didn't self-quarantine. Nobody knew, not even your gut, that Covid-19 was already active in Europe at the time. I am sure you were being fiscally responsible by cutting staff for the Global Health Security and Biodefense unit in charge of pandemic response planning established during the Obama administration. But because Operation Warp Speed threw plenty of money at reinventing the wheel (Global Health Security and Biodefense unit), we've been saved from ourselves (or you, Mr. President). If you had done nothing, the highest estimated Covid-19 deaths would be 2,200,000 people, so job well done with 246,000 dead & counting? Have your decisions made this planet a safer place? Rational historical analysis will eventually offer a majority opinion on the effectiveness of the the Federal 2020 pandemic response.

JAMES ABELS

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News