Letter: My President, I Will Miss Thee, Not!

11/15/20 Letter: "Thank you, Mr. President," for the 246,000 Americans no longer living today because of limited halting of travel from China. It's not your fault 40,000 citizens & nationals returning from China didn't self-quarantine. Nobody knew, not even your gut, that Covid-19 was already active in Europe at the time. I am sure you were being fiscally responsible by cutting staff for the Global Health Security and Biodefense unit in charge of pandemic response planning established during the Obama administration. But because Operation Warp Speed threw plenty of money at reinventing the wheel (Global Health Security and Biodefense unit), we've been saved from ourselves (or you, Mr. President). If you had done nothing, the highest estimated Covid-19 deaths would be 2,200,000 people, so job well done with 246,000 dead & counting? Have your decisions made this planet a safer place? Rational historical analysis will eventually offer a majority opinion on the effectiveness of the the Federal 2020 pandemic response.
JAMES ABELS
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
