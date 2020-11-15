Letter: My President

Thank you Mr. President for the countless number of Americans who are living today because of your halting travel from China and for all who will be alive a year from today because of Operation Warpspeed. Your decisions have made this planet a safer place.
History will record your accomplishments achieved in such a short time benefiting ALL Americans against impossible odds in a four year uphill battle with a venomous, vindictive and vicious establishment. The media fed us fabricated lies from notoriety seeking whistleblowers, invective stories from anonymous sources, late-night jackals spewing hate poorly disguised as humor and slanderous pseudo academics seeking their fifteen minutes of fame. Most men would have crumbled.
Am I bitter? Yes, I am, but the bitterness is directed at my naivety. After four years of deception, duplicity and deviousness, did I expect to see a fair and legitimate election? I did, and that was my error. In the event that integrity does not prevail, I wish to say, thank you, Mr. President.
Maryam Wade
Northeast side
