Letter: My reaction to the testimony of the capital police officers.

My eyes teared up as I listened to the heroic capital security officers testify about their experiences on January 6th. I then thought about what I would say if the committee asked me about my feelings.
I would say that I try to have empathy for the people who stormed the building. There will always be people who are vulnerable to extreme and manipulative messages. I also try to accept that because of his severe problem with compulsive narcissistic behavior, the President was probably not capable of acting differently.
What makes me so sad is that rational and clear thinking Senators also chose to attack our democracy. They voted in support of the big lie that the election was rigged. It was this lie which led to the attempted coup on January 6th. They know the truth. I am just so sad and I plead with these Senators to change their minds, honor their oath, and start to defend democracy.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
