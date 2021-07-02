Letter: My Republican friends

My Republican friends say they’re hearing that many well-known Republican politicians feel that if an ignorant, corrupt, inept, misogynist like Donald Trump can be elected President, then literally anyone can. Without saying it, they are all hoping that Trump will be imprisoned for one thing or another. That would effectively take Trump out of contention for 2024.
Shortly after his imprisonment, dozens of Republicans will declare their intention to run for POTUS. And all of them will say that, when elected, they will immediately pardon Trump and put him in their Cabinet - possibly as Secretary of State. That would ensure votes from all Trump supporters.
If successful, it would mean the end of democracy in America. Massive voter suppression - even worse than we see today - will ensue effectively shutting out millions of non-Republican voters.
Peter Jackson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.