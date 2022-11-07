 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: My response to letter "What Trump actually did"

  • Comments

In my previous letter I had listed the many accomplishments of Trump. This response listed trivial things of no consequence to citizens of this country such as boxes of material bring more important than 8.3% vs 2% inflation,$4.00/gallon gas vs $2, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan leaving billions worth of our latest technology and abandoning American citizens and our Afghan allies to their fate, the war in Europe, unvetted people .flooding into our country, when Trump had reduced it to historic lows.

I get it that Trump is hated with a passion by millions of Americans. I cringed at his crude remarks, but can you imagine the bile thrown at him on a daily basis from media, sports, late night talk shows, Hollywood, etc. Could any of you been able to withstand, without responding as I am doing writing this letter.

jack Walters

Northeast side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News