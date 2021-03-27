 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "My Rights" And Covid 19
View Comments

Letter: "My Rights" And Covid 19

  • Comments

Another letter to the editor this Sunday about personal rights and Covid-19 mitigation measures. I'm all for "my rights", but with rights come responsibilities. And, it's here that I part with people like the recent "my rights" letter writer. Too many "my rights" people forget about the responsibilities part, refusing to wear masks, refusing to socially distance, and, yes, refusing to get vaccinated. If those people were only a health threat to themselves, well, go for it. But, they're not; they threaten everyone around them. You DO NOT have the right to spread a deadly disease. Period. Full stop. Denying government benefits to those refusing to meet their responsibilities in this pandemic may or may not be the appropriate response to their irresponsibility, but those "nay sayers" have to expect that there will be some serious response to their irresponsibility.

Michael Price

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News