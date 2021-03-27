Letter: "My Rights" And Covid 19

Another letter to the editor this Sunday about personal rights and Covid-19 mitigation measures. I'm all for "my rights", but with rights come responsibilities. And, it's here that I part with people like the recent "my rights" letter writer. Too many "my rights" people forget about the responsibilities part, refusing to wear masks, refusing to socially distance, and, yes, refusing to get vaccinated. If those people were only a health threat to themselves, well, go for it. But, they're not; they threaten everyone around them. You DO NOT have the right to spread a deadly disease. Period. Full stop. Denying government benefits to those refusing to meet their responsibilities in this pandemic may or may not be the appropriate response to their irresponsibility, but those "nay sayers" have to expect that there will be some serious response to their irresponsibility.
Michael Price
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.