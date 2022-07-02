Letter: My rights, not your rights

The current conservative justices on the Supreme Court have decided to take away what was considered a fundamental right for women in the US for almost 50 years. Justice Clarence Thomas took it a step further and opined that the Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”. Those decisions all were based on Americans’ fundamental privacy, due process, and equal protection rights. Thomas didn’t mention reconsidering Loving v. Virginia, the landmark civil rights decision banning laws against interracial marriage, a decision based on those same principles. It appears that one certain individual right is more important to Justice Thomas, namely a right which directly personally impacts him and his wife. One responsibility of being an American is respecting the rights of everyone, regardless of whether those rights directly impact you individually. I wish Justice Thomas and the other conservatives on the bench would demonstrate that sense of responsibility.