Letter: My Son

When you hear Tyre Nichols call out to his mother as he was being murdered by five policemen in Memphis it should have sounded a terrible noise to every parent in this country. I’m a mother of an adult son, no matter how painful and terribly hard it is to watch and listen to that horrific tape I felt a responsibility. I had no intention of not only watching, certainly not listening, and then I did. I didn’t have the heart to watch the whole tape, I saw enough to convince me that what I was watching was beyond my understanding. Prayers to his family and to every parent that lost a child to this brutality.

Binky Luckhurst Woodward

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

