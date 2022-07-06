Letter: My thoughts on the abortion issue

Abortion rights were not spelled out when the Constitution was made the law of the land.

.In 1777, no thought was given to women. It was a man’s world. Women didn’t

get the right to vote until 1912.

I assume all pregnancies were completed with birth unless a miscarriage occurred. Large families were needed to farm the land. Abortion rights would not have been a concern when writing the document.

In America, life is different today. Most live in cities. Children are a huge expense. Many couples have decided to delay or not have children at all. With both working full time in order to make ends meet, the children, if they have them spend their days in child care facilities with only the evenings and weekends to bond.

The Congress should enact legislation allowing families to make the choice that makes the most sense to them. Everyone else should find something better to do with their time.

Jack Walters

Northeast side