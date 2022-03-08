Letter: MY TRIP

I am old and was born and raised in this country. Recently, I made a trip to Costa Rica. To return to the United States, I was required to have a Covid test ($38), which if not negative, required me to quarantine in Costa Rica for 5 days before being allowed to return. I was negative, and when I entered the United States, I was thoroughly examined by Immigration and my baggage was X-rayed. I then had to go through TSA again before continuing my trip. As I experienced this, it made me wonder if the plus one million undocumented that have crossed the southern border had faced similar scrutiny. I think not. It was amazing to me that I, as a law-abiding, tax-paying citizen, was considered a greater threat than an undocumented non-citizen with an unknown background who is entering the US illegally and will require government assistance for the foreseeable future. Amazing.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.