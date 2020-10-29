 Skip to main content
Letter: MY VOTE
I wanted to vote for Biden, but now...As a registered independent, I wanted to vote for Biden, but recent facts have changed my mind. The fact that Hunter Biden had received huge amounts of money from China and Russia and the fact that Hunter received 20% and was holding 10% for his father Joe Biden in one deal, and that Joe

would receive 50% of all monies earned by Hunter, as part of the “Biden Legacy was devastating.

The FBI and other intelligence agencies have confirmed that it is not" Russian

Disinformation". When Jim Biden laughingly told Bobulinski that they could get away with it because of "Plausible Deniability" I was shocked.

Big tech had censored the original facts put out by the New York Post. If Biden wins, his efforts to deal with China will be forever compromised. In addition, Joe Bidens Catholic hypocrisy and his lies on National Television, that he knew nothing about Hunters business activities make it impossible for me to vote for him.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

