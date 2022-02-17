 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: myths
View Comments

Letter: myths

  • Comments

The land of the free is now the land of the myth. It's possible that the next election will hings on beliief in myths. A myth is a belief in something that does not exist. The widespesad belief that the last election was a fraud is without any evidence to support it. Over 60 lawsuit were thrown out of court because they were without any supporting evidence . Still over 70% of Republicans belief that it ocuurred because Trump, a compulsive liar, said so. "My sister saw someone who was not a citizen voting" is NOT evidence, it is hearsay.

The second myth is that immigrants hurt our economy. Think about it. There are 11M undocumented persons residing here. If each contributes 1 dollar to the economy by sales tax or other taxes, that's 11M dollars .And

thats without counting the money we get from those with fake Social Security Cards who don't get refunds of the FICO money they pay. Let's believe only facts to form opinions.

Harry Peck, Trial Lawyer

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News