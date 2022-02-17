Letter: myths

The land of the free is now the land of the myth. It's possible that the next election will hings on beliief in myths. A myth is a belief in something that does not exist. The widespesad belief that the last election was a fraud is without any evidence to support it. Over 60 lawsuit were thrown out of court because they were without any supporting evidence . Still over 70% of Republicans belief that it ocuurred because Trump, a compulsive liar, said so. "My sister saw someone who was not a citizen voting" is NOT evidence, it is hearsay.
The second myth is that immigrants hurt our economy. Think about it. There are 11M undocumented persons residing here. If each contributes 1 dollar to the economy by sales tax or other taxes, that's 11M dollars .And
thats without counting the money we get from those with fake Social Security Cards who don't get refunds of the FICO money they pay. Let's believe only facts to form opinions.
Harry Peck, Trial Lawyer
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.