Letter: Names Can Be Divisive

Names Can Be Divisive
Following is a list of how a leading opponent to the President repeatedly characterizes him, all at once or in parts. Xenophobic, racist, sexist, pathological liar, corrupt, bigoted, narcissistic, unpatriotic, mentally ill, dictatorial, hypocritical, spiteful, hateful, etc, etc. Pause for a moment and think about how political views contribute to our lack of unity, or respect, or civility. Just how does one negotiate today’s political minefield full of negativity to arrive at a point of civil discourse, which then could lead to an acceptable level of tolerance? Long before one’s registering to vote or off to kindergarten, like so many of us, you may have received the reminder that “sticks and stone may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.” Really? Seems names can go beyond individuals and hurt entire nations. Maybe more emphasis should be placed on policy differences than on personal differences, with a little tolerance.
Don Weaver
Midtown
