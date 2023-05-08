What you are naming your children today ( Snowdrop, Panda, Vin'nyla, X32) comprises a mind-boggling list. My birth certificate from the ‘40’s says “Thaddeus”. When I asked my parents about it, they replied that when they went to register me, they said my name was Thad, and were instructed that was not a proper name, and I must be named “Thaddeus”. Times have changed. Or maybe not. With religion driving our legislation, that era might come back.