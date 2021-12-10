Letter: Naming COVID Variants

Why do the WHO and CDC use Greek letters to name COVID variants? Who around here speaks Greek. Ever here of the expression “it’s Greek to me”? Instead, they should use people’s names in alphabetical order like they use for hurricanes. The first one could be Ann, a nice common name just to get things rolling. The second name, however, should be Butthead, after the character in the old animated TV series. It might make people worry that they’d look pretty stupid if they had to tell friends and family they came down with Butthead. Maybe they’d do something to avoid it. I’m afraid it’s too late, though. If they haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, they already look pretty stupid.
Phil King
East side
