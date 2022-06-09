Letter: Nancy Pelosi and Communion

Recently, Nancy Pelosi was denied Holy Communion by Archbishop of San Francisco for her stance on abortion rights. Let's be clear. Pelosi was not denied Communion because she once had an abortion. She was not denied because she is an abortion provider or worked at a clinic. Pelosi was denied Communion because she refuses to use her political power to legislate her religious beliefs on the nation. There is a frightening trend among far right Christian conservatives that should alarm anyone who respects the rights of people to practice any religion they choose, or no religion at all. Make no mistake, this signals an attempt to enforce some people's religious views on the entire country. The Constitution is very clear that the government cannot establish a religion.