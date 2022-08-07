Letter: Nancy Pelosi Globetrotter

Would anyone please explain to me why Nancy Pelosi is in the orient with her entourage of people doing what? The United States has embassies and diplomats in each of the countries she is visiting. In these embassies, specialized personnel attend to the matters what she is attempting to do in her “public relations free travel spree”.

Recently I heard where President Biden and the president of China held six video conferences on what international concerns there are between the two countries. These video zoom conferences were arranged by I expect a team of specialist that do this type of work.

I used to have to do “cost benefit analysis’s” to justify expenses above my pay grade. How much money is the taxpayer paying for Nancy’s globe trot? Who is her superior? Does she have a blank check to go and do whatever she wants?

I now understand tensions are on alert between China, Taiwan, and the United States.

Please help me understand.

Edward LeGendre

East side