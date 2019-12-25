Letter: Nancy Pelosi is Smarter than the GOP

Nancy Pelosi is absolutely correct to not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is functionally the head judge in the Senate trial, is assuring the Plaintiff Trump, that he will be exonerated with a quick vote. Once again... the judge is assuring the plaintiff of the outcome of his trial! What kind of trail is that? The Republican led Senate will not even hear from the witnesses that were told not to answer House subpoenas. This is a white wash of the GOP's bully. Pelosi is correct not not allow the Republican led Senate to bury Trump's crimes and give Trump the appearance of innocence through a fake trial.. Let the impeachment stand alone as the indictment of the Constitutional crimes of this corrupt President. The really sad part of all of the issues regarding Trump and the GOP is that it takes maturity and integrity to admit you backed the wrong guy for President. It is immaturity and a lack of integrity to continually try to convince the American people that Trump even remotely resembles an American President. The Republican Senate needs to face the facts and put their "big person pants" on and end this National embarrassment.
Richard Bechtold
West side
