Letter: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Speaker
How sad for our country that Nancy Pelosi was re-elected House Speaker despite being one of the most polarizing and outmoded people in Congress. She wasted millions of dollars chasing windmills in an effort to impeach President Trump. She acted in a very uncivil manner in Congress (e.g. tearing up the State of the Union address) and even flouted COVID-related restrictions (e.g. for a haircut) demonstrating no concern for spreading COVID nor the meaning of true leadership by setting proper examples.

She also deliberately stymied COVID-relief checks last Summer by adding trillions of dollars of pork into the bill having nothing to do with COVID-relief, making it impossible for Republicans to support in a tragic stunt of political one-upmanship from which we all suffered.

Nancy Pelosi will not heal and reunify our struggling and divided nation but will only make matters worse. Please don't tell me that there wasn't one other Democratic member of Congress who could have done a better job.

Michael Pravica

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

