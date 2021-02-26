 Skip to main content
Letter: Narcissism
Narcissism is the pursuit of gratification from vanity or egotistic admiration of one’s idealized self image and attributes. Isn’t that what Faryeed Zarcari did in his column in Republican fringe groups? He didn’t mention Antifa, BLM, Occupy or Move On on the democrat fringe. Isn’t that why the “incursion” into the Capitol is called an”armed insurrection “. Isn’t that what the PC and cancel culture is all about? Self aggrandizement seems to be a growing part of American culture. We were a lot better when we were more introspective!

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

