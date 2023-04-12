I am thrilled at what I've been watching happen in Nashville's State House. I certainly wasn't thrilled yesterday; I was totally disgusted. But now I realize the sophomoric Republican led Tennessee Legislature has shot themselves in the foot....in front of the entire country, and world! Had they handled the three Democrats supporting the students begging for gun control differently, even just ignored them, for instance, we wouldn't know what incredibly intelligent, articulate and wonderful people these two Justins are. Today I have no doubt these two young men have brilliant futures as leaders. Sometimes the worst turns out to be the best.