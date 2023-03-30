The Nashville shooting is obviously the fault of the victims, the children and adults whose nickels and dimes could not BEGIN to match the campaign contributions from the gun rights lobby. After all, is that not the goal of our legislators...get elected and then raise money to insure they can continue to enjoy the power and prestige of office? No senator or congressman could possibly vote against assault weapons or for sensible gun control laws if that would endanger those campaign contributions from the NRA! The good of one's constituents is nowhere near the importance of ME and MY PARTY in a legislator's eyes.