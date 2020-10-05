 Skip to main content
Letter: Nation must honor Justice Ruth Ginsburg's request
Letter: Nation must honor Justice Ruth Ginsburg's request

I join all Americans in mourning the passage of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg. As I believe is true of most Americans, I deeply admire her championship of both moderate and liberal causes throughout her 27 year term. Despite being plagued by daunting health challenges beginning in 1999, she heroically led the charge for what she knew in her heart was right.

On her deathbed she told her granddaughter that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Wasting no time, McConnell declared on the day she died that he will move forward to quickly replace her with a nominee chosen by Trump.

A hope and a prayer: Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Chief Justice Roberts were to momentarily set aside his own biases and publicly demand that his colleague Ruth Ginsburg's wish be honored.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

