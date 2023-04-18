I believe we should just get it over with and add abortion rights to the 2024 presidential election with a twist. Let's have a women only vote on abortion and leave it up to the ladies to decide.

Why should men have a say in the issue? They don't have to go through the pregnancy or giving birth.Then when the baby is born the women do most of the caregiving..

If a guy doesn't want his partner to get an abortion he shouldn't have a say. If he wants a child that bad he can have one with someone else.This is the ultimate women's issue.

Robert McNeil

Midtown