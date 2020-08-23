Letter: National Anthem

Concerning the ongoing controversy over athletes response to the national anthem: I have a simple solution. STOP playing it. There is no law that says it must be played at sporting events. I am also not sure when sporting events became a forum for political views and social opinions. In the future, if circumstances change, and athletes find that they are happy enough with the country to be respectful of such ceremony, then it could be resumed.
Sidney Hall
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!