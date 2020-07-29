Letter: National Assoc. of Police Unions endorses President Trump

The National Association of Police Unions has endorsed President Trump. They had previously endorsed President Obama in 2008 and 2012. The organization represents over 1,000 police unions nationwide and 240,000 sworn officers. Unions historically have endorsed Democrats. So why the endorsement of Trump? Because he stands for law and order and has praised police officers. The unions have watched Democrat controlled cities either defund or redirect funding of police departments. They have observed hundreds of officers being attacked by protesters and injured. Joe Biden has been relatively silent on the rampant crime waves occurring across the country. He supports "redirecting" funds away from police departments. New York City Mayor DeBlasio just signed several Police Reform bills, while at the same time several of his officers were clobbered in the head by a protester causing serious injuries. Police know that Biden will cave to the demands of the left in their extreme police reform and defunding agenda. They know Trump supports police officers who risk their lives everyday.
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!