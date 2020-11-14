Letter: National Ballot

I used to agree with the gentleman from the east side that we need a National ballot for presidential elections...until last week. A newsman , from the opposite party, pointed out that as messy and slow as multiple ballots are, they protect our votes. It is much harder to corrupt many different systems than it would be to hack a single hub. The many different ballots keeps our votes safer. I no longer want a National ballot. Viva USA!
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
