Letter: National Clean Energy Week

As chair of National Clean Energy Week, I thank Governor Doug Ducey for once again declaring September 26-30 as Clean Energy Week in Arizona.

As clean energy technologies and clean energy jobs will be critical to getting our economy back on track and prepared for a low carbon future, I view Arizona’s participation in this sixth-annual event as an important occasion. In his proclamation, Governor Ducey stated that solar energy produced more electricity for the state than all other renewable energy sources combined—ranking Arizona fifth in the nation in solar energy generation last year.

He also highlighted the state’s nuclear energy, which emits zero emissions: “With a net summer capacity of 3,937 megawatts, Arizona’s Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station is the largest nuclear power plant, the largest net generator of electricity, and the second-largest power plant by capacity of any kind in the nation.”

I hope Arizonans take the opportunity to join us in the nationwide celebration.

Heather Reams

Downtown

