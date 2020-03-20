Letter: National Day of Prayer, fiddlesticks!

To the Trump administration:
The Lord helps those who help themselves.
What good will praying do? God is not mocked. If He had wanted us to take this easy way out, He would not have sent this plague.
God will not help us now. He has already helped us. He gave us perfectly good brains, and we have used them as He wanted, to develop science and amazing medical progress. When coronavirus struck, our administration ignored all this and now sits around while our country is ravaged by illness.
Prayer is a waste of time. We have to help ourselves. Trump and congresspersons: our lives are in your hands. GET OFF YOUR TAILS AND DO WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE !
We pray to you, not to God.
Hear our prayer.
--- Carl N.
Carl Noggle
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.