Letter: National Debt—Does Anybody Care?

Re: the march 4 article "Why the national debt has yet to resonate with m y classmates."
Evangeline Mathis, a university student, wrote a provocative column concerning the national debt, in which she laments that her generation does not seem to be concerned about the ever increasing debt. ($23 Trillion, growing currently at $1 Trillion per year). Yet, as she points out, it is her generation, and those to follow, which will be saddled with the burden of repayment.
She also notes that the interest payments this year will approach $500 Billion. That is money which could go to important government functions such as defense, education and health.
Mathis: Welcome to the club. It is not just young people. Our President and Congress ignore the problem, as well. They even embrace tax cuts knowing future generations will pay for our extra cash.
Our young citizens learn from their elders. Our leaders should be ashamed.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.