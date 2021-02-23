 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: National Debt
View Comments

Letter: National Debt

  • Comments

I agree that the national debt requires attention. I support a quick revocation of the tax cuts passed by republicans which gave us a $1.7 trillion dollar deficit before the pandemic. The tax cuts which went to the rich and to corporations did not do much for the economy. History has shown the conservative republican trickle down myth has caused serious economic crises and it is democratic administrations have to dig us out.

$15/hr minimum wage has nothing to do with the national debt as the writer is trying to portray. I pay more income taxes than Amazon or many of the billionaires and I suggest that hardworking people should earn at least $15/hr.

Barbara Moore

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News