Letter: National Debt

I agree that the national debt requires attention. I support a quick revocation of the tax cuts passed by republicans which gave us a $1.7 trillion dollar deficit before the pandemic. The tax cuts which went to the rich and to corporations did not do much for the economy. History has shown the conservative republican trickle down myth has caused serious economic crises and it is democratic administrations have to dig us out.
$15/hr minimum wage has nothing to do with the national debt as the writer is trying to portray. I pay more income taxes than Amazon or many of the billionaires and I suggest that hardworking people should earn at least $15/hr.
Barbara Moore
East side
