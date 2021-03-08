Letter: National Debt

Our National Debt is approaching $28 Trillion Dollars, increasing rapidly. This amounts to more than $84 Thousand Dollars per citizen and over $224 Thousand Dollars per Tax Payer.
At the same time, Federal Tax Revenue is approximately $3.5 Trillion Dollars which is $10.5 Thousand per citizen.
Many times this crisis is the fault of career politicians from both parties spending our money for their own programs and projects that in many cases benefit themselves more the people they represent.
What we need is "Term Limits". Some politicians have been in office thirty to forty years and think only they are qualified to run our country. How wrong they are!
If a private business spends more money than it makes, they either down size or declare bankruptcy, whereas when Government faces the same situation, they simply raise taxes.
It is time for changes to our corrupt government.
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.