Letter: National Debt

Re: the Feb. 10 article "Budget plan from Trump avoids any real effort to curb deficit."
The article on the front page of the Arizona Daily Star on Monday caused me to have second thoughts about my president, Donald Trump. It had nothing to do with the ridiculous impeachment that the House "trumped" up. Or presidential concern about funds for Ukraine and its new unknown leader being delayed. Nor even the questionable involvement of the Bidens in a Ukraine business for an outlandish sum of money.
What did disturb me was the headline "Budget plan from Trump avoids any real effort to curb deficit."
Now as a banker that to me is serious! I proudly voted for Trump to balance the budget and to begin reducing the debt. That no longer appears to be on his agenda, or the Republicans, or the Democratic challengers.
Washington sure knows how to kick the political can down the road for future generations.
Jack Boggess
East side
