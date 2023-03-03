Re: 2-20-23 letter "Debt grows under Biden" This writer snidely noted That President Biden stated that he lowered the budget by a large amount. ( fact check: absolutely true.) Then he laments that " No one has pointed out that in 2 years Biden has increased the national debt by almost 50% from 21 to 31 trillion" The reason no one mentions that is because it is categorically false. ( in common parlance, " a blatant lie"). Fact check: Donald Trump drove the National debt up by 7.8 trillion; 19.95 to 27.75 trillion, a 39 % increase even though he entered office during an economic boom. Biden entered office during a fierce pandemic recession & National debt has increased by 3.7 trillion to a current 31.5 trillion.