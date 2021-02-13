 Skip to main content
Letter: National debt
Letter: National debt

Janet Yellen’s article on economics in the Star last week seemed very professional, until I noticed she avoided: one thing: the national debt. Elsewhere I read that she really isn’t worried about it. To me, the debt is the number one problem in America.

Already our debt to Gross National Product ratio is about 137%, the same as Greece. It is so large it can never be repaid. We are perilously close to bankruptcy. Instead of recognizing this, the Biden administration is rushing headlong into more debt: the $1.9 trillion rescue package, $2 trillion in proposed new programs, college debt forgiveness, the $15 dollar minimum wage.

If the administration doesn’t know this, the economic community surely does. Gold and bitcoin prices are rising since the election, reflecting the weakness of the dollar. We need to reign in spending before disaster strikes.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

