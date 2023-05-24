Unless you are a WWII veteran, or of that age, you have not experienced the Great Depression caused by the Republican Party. Now the Republican Party wants to cause the government to default so they can blame the Democratic President in the next election. It took World War II to break the Great Depression and 4 terms of Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat. The Americans need to vote a straight Democratic ticket to thwart the Republican tactics.
My generation are few so the memories are lost,, but the Great Recession caused by the Republicans is still fresh in many minds. A word to the wise is sufficient. Vote Democratic and save America.
Billy H. Conn, Ph,D
World War II veteran
Billy H Conn
Midtown
