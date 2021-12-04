Letter: National Elections Day National holiday

Why do we still celebrate Columbus Day as a National Holiday? He had no connection to this land that became the USA.
How about a National Holiday on the first Tuesday in November called National Election Day.
People could celebrate all day the most important right we have; our voice-our opinions on who should run our states and nationally.
Let’s correct history and proudly show the world we believe in voting opportunities and every citizens rights to access to the polls.
Plus, Columbus definitely did not discover anything. People were here for thousands of years before the Europeans.
Barbara McFarland
Foothills
