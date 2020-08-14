Letter: National Environmental Policy Act regulatory revisions

Mr. Lueck’s comments on CEQ’s recent revision of the regulations implementing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) (“Environmental Review Process Rightly Updated” 7/31) state that CEQ’s rules had become considerably more onerous through the years. But, with the exception of one amendment responsive to industry advocacy in 1986, CEQ’s regulations are the same regulations praised by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce when they were issued in 1978. What has changed is federal agencies’ capacity to implement those regulations competently.
Sadly, rather than addressing that issue, the revisions make changes that will undermine people’s confidence in the process (for example, allowing an applicant like Rosemont Copper Co. to write their own environmental impact statement), avoid the process completely, avoid undertaking scientific research and avoid analyzing significant environmental, economic and social effects. These are the reasons why major objections have been expressed by many people and organizations, including Pima County. Yes, the 1978 regulations could be improved but this revision did not get it right.
Dinah Bear
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!