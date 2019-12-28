Letter: National Evangelicals
Letter: National Evangelicals

177 Self-Proclaimed Hypocrites

When the recent editorial in the Christianity Today magazine suggested that most of the white evangelicals in this country need to reconsider their support of a morally and constitutionally corrupt president, 177 church leaders, from across the country, rose to formally object to the editorial.

The defense of their position and of the current president sounded eerily familiar. Where had I recently heard the same logic? – Not one based on fact, but rather on furious resentment that many had been caught with their moral and patriotic trousers down?

Ah, yes, in the recently completed Impeachment Inquiry!

These 177 pastors represent a great number of whites who have forgotten the teachings and commandments of their Savior. Instead, they have eagerly and blindly accepted the tyranny of corrupt power.

They and their flocks have lost their way. Are they worse? Are they truly self-proclaimed hypocrites?

Will Nancy Pelosi please pray for them!

John Ball

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

