Letter: National Hero?

There was a letter in the May 24th newspaper that referred to the Supreme Court leaker as a "national hero".

What is the result of this leak?

1.) The integrity of the Supreme Court was compromised for the 1st time ever.

2.) Protesters in violation of federal law are protesting in front of Supreme Justice's private residences in order to influence the justice's opinions.

3.) Violent protests have broken out all over the country between pro-life and abortion rights protesters. These protests would not have occurred until after the justice's decision had been leaked.

Republican's trying to change the voters decision for President are crimes. Protesters attempting to change the interpretation of our laws are heros.

It seems to me the only difference between criminal and legitimate protests are whether the protesters are democrat or republican.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

