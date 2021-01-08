Letter: National Leadership

If nothing else has been patently clear, today established that for the last four years POTUS has been a leader.
His call to his base to amass in D.C-- to protest against the openly conducted election he had fairly lost-- amidst the C-19 pandemic, which by reason of his blatant failures to advocate for scientific based reasonable measures to combat the common enemy ,had already led to countless unnecessary deaths, became yet another super spreader event.
Yes POTUS, indeed you were the true and unrivaled Weapon of Mass Destruction.
It is time for this country to heal for the benefit of the commonweal. Please leave.
Stuart A. Ulanoff
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.