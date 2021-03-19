 Skip to main content
Letter: “National Opinion: Numb as we might be to Trump, we must still watch the second impeachment trial”
Letter to the Editor:

What I would like to say to you, David, is that I agree with you and I like that you are persuading the people from our country to see how our nation takes action and sees how our Ex-President is going to pay in a court for all the ways in which he harmed our nation and the citizens. All this to the purpose that he gets what he deserves and sees how he is impeached for the second time. Trump didn’t only harm the immigrant families by separating them from their children but he also provoked many deaths of COVID-19 “through his inaction and indifference”, as you said it. This is why we should keep a close look at this situation and see what is going to occur.

Karina Aldrete

09 March 2021

Tucson, AZ

Student, Sunnyside High School

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

