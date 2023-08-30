In today’s additional of the paper (August 28) had a very good mixed of commentary in their opinion columns. George Will, Robert B. Reich and Clarence Page are opinion writers that cover the spectrum from conservative to liberal viewpoints. Almost weekly I read complaints from letter writers that the paper is only printing liberal propaganda and doesn’t cover the news with a fair mix of opinions. These three writers cover the news from vastly different perspectives. While I might sometimes not agree with their views I like to get both sides of political discussions so I can make an informed opinion of current issues. Most places I have previously lived only published editorials that match their political views so it is refreshing to read a paper that has multiple views. Keep up the excellent coverage of the national news.