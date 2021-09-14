Letter: National Pain Month

September is Pain Awareness Month. Does anyone know or care? Maybe only the 50 plus million of us who suffer from chronic pain, now mostly unrelieved. Because of the 2016 edict written by the CDC, we are the ones who have paid a very high price. Yes there were abuses of opioid medications but it has been taken way out of proportion. Many of us were living a tolerable life before that little bit of normalcy was ripped away. Sometimes suicide is the only way out. Now, even those in acute pain and post op pain are sent home with OTC meds. Please think about your worst pain- multiply that by 24/7. That is what some of us have to try to live with! Write to your Congress reps and let them know how intolerable life can be. Maybe some day we will get relief!
Cynthia Quigley
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.