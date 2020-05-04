Letter: National parks trying to balance demands for cell service, silence

If the national parks can't provide decent cell phone service, I just may have to forget about any hiking or sightseeing again. How did I ever hike the Grand Canyon fifteen years ago without a phone? Apparently, I was a reckless fool. Not again. It is simply too dangerous and I must admit that I cannot be responsible for my own safety. Until I get chipped, I'll have to have that phone 24-7. Just this morning, I forgot to carry my cell phone on our early morning walk. I felt absolutely naked. Next time, I'll cover up!
Timo O'Connor
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!