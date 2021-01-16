Letter: National politics must arm itself against Trump's continuing.

It is to be hoped that the 4 boobs from our Legislation will be finally punished for their grandstanding as part of the January 6 outrage at the Capitol.
And if they actually participated in the mob scene/action, it is hoped the FBI will become involved in their "outing" and punishment.
Why did they bring this shame on our Arizona? Did they think all Arizonans agree with their delusions?
It is clear the Republican Party has been ruined by Donald Trump. And he apparently thinks he will continue his hold on that party, witness his few responses, self-protecting in nature, since the mob-sedition occurred.
Trump's exit from the presidency does not mean he is going quietly into the good night as far as politics is concerned.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
