Letter: National politics

Dear still former 45 supporters, please get your head out of the sky and feet onto the ground. The earth is not flat. The emperor has no clothes. He is a criminal who set upon the most despicable plan to steal your and my democracy. Science and education and the facts and your and my faith in law and order have undeniably proved the earth's geography and bad political actors. He and his band of cronies are and were a most dangerous crew of individuals. Democracy is awkward and fragile at best. We may disagree on politics and that is ok. We should not and can not disagree on its application. Happy Holidays and let's look to good politics and intelligent discourse in 2023.