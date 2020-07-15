Letter: National Politics

Re: the July 8 letter "Immigrants wouldn't come if US was racist."
It amazes me, the excuses people use, to justify Trump. The letter writer doesn't think we are a racist country, because people want to come here. Or Michael Wayne, who thinks America is a great country, because Trump said so, in South Dakota.
What Michael missed, was the fact that Trump was belittling Vice President Biden. Trump is wonderful, Biden is horrible. Trump's issues are fake, and you guy's fall for them, every time. Biden is a just and moral man. Trump is a white surpremaced, as friends in Florida, can attest to. Shouting "White Power" from their golf carts. Everyone knew Trump was a liar and cheat before he was elected. Yet people like you, put him in office, anyway. I am writing today, to tell all Trump supporters, there is something Fundamentally Wrong with you! This is a horrible dishonest man. He has no right being in the "Peoples House". None of you are part of any solution, you continue to be part of the problem.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
