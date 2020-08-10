Letter: National politics

I have tried. I really have. No, really. I am a registered Democrat but have voted otherwise on many occasions if the candidate or issue speaks to my issues and concerns, and they have in the past, but come on what the heck is happening in DC? Barr, Pence, Pompeo, Conway, Meadows, McConnell? Do they not have minds of their own? Are they not professionals all looking out for all Americans best interests and not just the ones who voted them in? What happened to good old fashion argument, compromise, and consensus. Not to mention science and truth for gosh sake. I do not get it but I will continue to ask questions and compare and contrast platforms, ideas, and actions and vote accordingly in November.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
